First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.29 Million Position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CAI International were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CAI International during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. CAI International, Inc. has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.85. CAI International had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 39.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

