First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of First Bancshares worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 359,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $880.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.18. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 29.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

