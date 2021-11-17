First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 103,720 Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the period. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Michels purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $336.19 million, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.31.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

