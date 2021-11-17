First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,011 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Ellington Financial worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 66.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

EFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

