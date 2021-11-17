First Trust Advisors LP Takes $2.39 Million Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.59.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QFIN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

