First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Up 182.9% in October

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 182.9% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 29.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAD opened at $131.39 on Wednesday. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $92.45 and a 1 year high of $131.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.18.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.