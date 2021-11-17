First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Down 80.1% in October

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the October 14th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of QQEW traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.37. 6,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,784. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $92.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 573,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter.

