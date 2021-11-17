First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Down 80.1% in October

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the October 14th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of QQEW traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.37. 6,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,784. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $92.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.
