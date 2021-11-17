First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 1,807.7% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,563.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 120,567 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,086,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 48,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 47,834 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,694 shares during the period.

