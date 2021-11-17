FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 56,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

