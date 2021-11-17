Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Short Interest Update

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FLGMF stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.