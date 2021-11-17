Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

