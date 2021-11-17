Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years.
NYSE:FFC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,290. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $23.85.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
