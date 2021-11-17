Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years.
Shares of FLC opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
See Also: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.