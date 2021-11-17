Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years.

Shares of FLC opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

