FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.000-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.27.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.97. 19,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,138. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $236.30 and a one year high of $295.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

