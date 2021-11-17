FLETA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.10 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a market capitalization of $16.74 million and $4.10 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.25 or 0.00223622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

