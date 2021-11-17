FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

Shares of FLNG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. 7,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,864. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.17. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEX LNG stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 255.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

