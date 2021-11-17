Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.26% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIP. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 48.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 51.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DRIP opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

