Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Get ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF alerts:

IZRL stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IZRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.