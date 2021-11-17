Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.24% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QID. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000.

NYSEARCA QID opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

