Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a £175 ($228.64) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

FLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($235.00) to £171.35 ($223.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £164.73 ($215.21).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £119 ($155.47) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The company has a market capitalization of £20.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -286.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is £141.49 and its 200 day moving average is £136.88. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of £117 ($152.86) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

