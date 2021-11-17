Flux Trading Up 14.6% This Week (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00003375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flux has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $448.86 million and approximately $20.65 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.00263020 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00102336 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00139174 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000136 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 219,387,192 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

