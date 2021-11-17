FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $1,800,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 124.5% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $11.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.01. 276,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,361,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

