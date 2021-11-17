Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto manufacturer on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend by 76.9% over the last three years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of F opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

