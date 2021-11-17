ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.97 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.940 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORG. Truist Securities began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $674,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

