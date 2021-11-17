ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Up 6%

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.80. Approximately 9,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 679,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

FORG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,359,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.