Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $131 million-$136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.27 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,349. Forrester Research has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Forrester Research news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Bradford purchased 4,450 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,505 over the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

