Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issues Earnings Results

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. 1,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,770. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $331.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 32.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 13.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 102.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBIO. TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

