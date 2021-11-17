Fortuna (FOTA) Price Down 31.4% This Week

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Fortuna coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $227,251.77 and approximately $4.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00220479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Fortuna Coin Profile

FOTA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.