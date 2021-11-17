Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FVI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$4.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.