Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.13.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.12. 14,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $79.46 and a one year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

