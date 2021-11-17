Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,812 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $188.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

