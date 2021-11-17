Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $307.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $300.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $5,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 782,126 shares of company stock valued at $217,379,014. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.12.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

