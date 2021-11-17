Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,670 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $145.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.68. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $112.82 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.