Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $55.22 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 8.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $55,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,552,000 after purchasing an additional 377,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.71. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $114.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.