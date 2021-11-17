Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

