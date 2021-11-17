Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,751,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.30% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $48,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,883,000 after acquiring an additional 185,452 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

