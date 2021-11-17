Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stake Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $76,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. FMR LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Fox Factory by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $187.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.78. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

