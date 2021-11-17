Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL traded down $9.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.09. 432,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,629,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.54 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.94. The company has a market cap of $242.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

