Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PYPL traded down $9.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.09. 432,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,629,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.54 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.94. The company has a market cap of $242.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.
In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
