Fragasso Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.20. 22,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,796. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

In other Ball news, Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,200 shares of company stock worth $1,395,842. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

