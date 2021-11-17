Fragasso Group Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 44.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,534,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.80. 3,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,271. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.92 and a 200 day moving average of $226.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.16 and a 1-year high of $254.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.