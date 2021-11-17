Fragasso Group Inc. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.75. 320,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,566,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,919,022. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

