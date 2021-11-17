Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday.

FSP opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $644.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.94. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 87,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 35,796 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,815,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 63,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.