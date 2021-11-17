Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $143.33. 68,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,790. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

