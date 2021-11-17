Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $185,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.63. 7,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,959. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $85.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

