Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $74,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 8.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 102,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $116.20. 158,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,453,424. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $104.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

