Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,274 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares during the period.

NYSE GE traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.12. The stock had a trading volume of 104,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,718,433. The company has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a PE ratio of -198.75, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96. General Electric has a twelve month low of $74.64 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

