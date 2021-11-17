freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €29.00 by Warburg Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FNTN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, freenet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.48 ($27.62).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €23.40 ($27.53) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.47. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.