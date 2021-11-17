FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS.

RAIL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 1,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.70. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FreightCar America by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 293.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 85.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 30.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

