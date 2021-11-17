Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 427 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $242.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

