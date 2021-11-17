Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

CAT stock opened at $205.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.19 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

